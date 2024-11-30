SIT begins probe into adulteration claims

tiruptai: The five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun its probe into the allegations of using adulterated ghee to make laddu prasad of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills during the previous YSRCP regime, a senior official of Andhra Pradesh police said on Friday.

Following the Supreme Court’s direction on constituting an independent SIT to conduct an investigation into allegations of use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus, the CBI earlier this month formed a committee with five officials – two from the central agency, two from Andhra Pradesh Police and one from FSSAI.

“The probe has commenced,” Sarvashresth Tripathi, a senior IPS officer of AP and a member of the SIT said, without divulging any details.

Sources close to the development said the SIT has set up an office here and started functioning.

As part of the investigation, the SIT verified the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) records pertaining to ghee procurement during the previous regime and the process of accepting the quality and receiving the commodity, they said.

In its October 4 order, the Supreme Court after hearing the petitions by BJP leader Subramaniya Swamy and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy, among others, said the probe into the allegation of using animal fat in making laddu ( sacred offering at Tirumala temple) by the SIT will be supervised by

the CBI Director.