SIT arrests chief priest over replating of temple gold

Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team probing the Sabarimala gold loss case on Friday arrested chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru, citing his close links with prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and his role in recommending the controversial replating of the Dwarapalaka and Sreekovil gold plates at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Thanthri Rajeevaru, who held a position of supreme religious and ritualistic authority at Lord Ayyappa shrine, was questioned at an undisclosed location in the morning and later shifted to the SIT office in the afternoon, where his arrest was formally recorded, sources said.

According to officials, the arrest was made based on statements given by prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar.

The SIT found that Rajeevaru had close associations with Potty and had recommended the replating of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) doorframe plates at the temple.

Later, when the Travancore Devaswom Board sought his permission for the replating, Rajeevaru had granted his approval, officials said. SIT officials said Rajeevaru had been questioned earlier as part of the investigation.

He is the 11th person to be arrested in the case after the Kerala High Court constituted the SIT to probe the gold loss incident. He will be produced before the Vigilance court as part of the remand procedure, officials said.

The current Thanthri is Kandaru Mahesh Mohanararu, a relative of Rajeevaru, who is heading the rituals at the Sabarimala temple.