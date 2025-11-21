Sirsa secures first position in Haryana

Chandigarh: Under the ‘Nasha MuktBharat Abhiyan’, Sirsa district has secured the first position in the state for administering the anti-drug pledge across Haryana.

Sharing information in this regard an official spokesperson said that in Sirsa district, 88,200 people have taken the anti-drug pledge through offline mode, while 10,145 people have taken it online by scanning the QR code.

Besides this, 1,200 officers and employees, 25,000 women, and more than 62,000 youth actively participated in these activities.

These collective efforts have enabled Sirsa to achieve the top position in the state, which is a matter of pride for the district.

The spokesperson said that all departments of the district, especially the teams from Education, Police, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, Health, Panchayats, and Sports have worked tirelessly.

The district’s consistent excellence in this campaign is the result of coordinated efforts of all departments and the cooperation of the public.

The district administration expressed its commitment to further expand these efforts and make Sirsa a model drug-free district.

The spokesperson further said that on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, pledge ceremonies were organised in the auditorium of the Mini Secretariat as well as in every district office for employees.

Launched five years ago, the campaign has achieved remarkable progress in generating public awareness.

Both the Central and state governments have been reaching out to all sections of society through rallies, workshops, public interactions, and digital campaigns to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drugs.

The spokesperson said that in Sirsa district, continuous awareness activities have been conducted with the support of schools, colleges, panchayats, and various social organisations.

Special initiatives were carried out to connect youth, women, and the general public with the anti-drug message, resulting in positive outcomes across the district.