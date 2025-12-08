‘SIR work completed in 34 UP constituencies’

Lucknow: The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been completed in 34 of the state’s 403 Assembly constituencies, with booth-level officers (BLOs) working even on Sundays to meet the December 11 deadline.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said the revision work has been completed at 91,441 polling booths across the state. Over 154.3 million enumeration forms, nearly 99.93 percent of the total, have been distributed. Of these, more than 145.2 million forms, about 94.04 percent, have been digitalised.

The administration believes vigilance in the final days is as crucial as it was at the start. The goal is clear: ensure no eligible citizen’s name is left off the voter list and no vote is wrongly deleted.

Chief Development Officer in Hardoi Sanya Chhabra said women voters, officials and particularly women BLOs working in the field have done remarkable work in the campaign. “The women BLOs who went door to door from morning to night in villages have taken this campaign to new heights,” she said.

BLOs remain stationed at their work posts every Sunday. The intensive revision combines efforts from administration, field workers and the public. Officials say proper planning, strong resolve and collective effort are making the target achievable.