SIR protest leads to RS washout

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday in the post-lunch sitting, amid continued protest by Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The House was earlier adjourned till 2 pm soon after it assembled at 11 am amid protests over the SIR exercise, which is underway in Bihar. When the House reassembled post lunch, Opposition MPs were once again on their feet raising slogans. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time till 2 PM amid vociferous protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the SIR voter roll revision in Bihar and other issues.