SIR process: Akhilesh targets EC and BJP over ‘misuse’ of Form 7

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday renewed his attack on the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging large-scale misuse of Form 7 during the Special Intensive Revision process and claiming that voters from the PDA bloc, particularly minorities, were being targeted.



In a series of posts on social media platform X, Yadav shared multiple videos and alleged that BJP workers were intimidating booth-level officers and using forged documents to get names deleted from the electoral rolls. He said the situation had become so serious that only the Supreme Court could now intervene.

“The BJP and its allies are behaving like criminals. They are pressuring and threatening BLOs to conspire against the constitutional right to vote of PDA society,” Yadav wrote, urging the apex court to take immediate cognisance.

The former UP CM demanded an immediate halt to the alleged misuse of Form 7, cancellation of all such forms submitted so far, and a complete suspension of claim and objection activities until a proper system is put in place. He also called for FIRs against those forcing BLOs and sought fast-track court trials. Yadav further demanded a judicial probe into what he described as anti-national forces working behind the alleged conspiracy to delete voters’ names.

Calling the alleged irregularities a reflection of the BJP’s desperation ahead of an expected defeat, Yadav appealed to “honest journalists and officers” to come forward and support the fight against what he termed anti-democratic forces. He also asked PDA volunteers to remain alert and actively work to protect every valid vote, while collecting evidence of alleged irregularities to prepare complaints against BJP workers.

In another post, Yadav shared a video purportedly showing the distribution of Form 7 from a BJP office.