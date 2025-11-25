SIR Phase II: Over 99% enumeration forms distributed to electors

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday said over 99 per cent of enumeration forms have been distributed to electors under the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of voters’ list in nine states and three Union Territories.

In its daily SIR bulletin, the poll authority said over 50.50 crore of the 50.97 crore electors have been issued the partially-filled forms, which comes to 99.07 per cent.

Phase II of the SIR exercise began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue till December 4.

These 12 states and Union Territories are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026.