SIR ‘major issue’ in Bengal, people firm on throwing infiltrators out, says Amit Shah

Durgapur: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted the BJP will definitely form a government in West Bengal, and said the SIR of electoral rolls is a “major issue” in the Assembly polls, as people have resolved to throw infiltrators out of the state.



Speaking to news agency during a roadshow in Paschim Bardhaman district’s Durgapur, Shah said the responsibility for the political violence in Bengal lies only with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, who is the TMC’s general secretary.

“SIR is indeed a major issue for West Bengal. Should there be foreign voters in this country? India is not a ‘dharamsala’ (charitable home). Infiltrators must be thrown out. No matter what Mamata Banerjee says, people have resolved to remove infiltrators from the state this time,” he said.

The Union home minister said the BJP would definitely form a government in Bengal after the polls.

“This is the only region in the country where political violence is most commonplace, and the responsibility for that lies only with Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee,” Shah said.

Pointing to the huge crowd lined up on the streets during the roadshow, he said, “Look at the huge attendance of people and their disgust (with the ruling dispensation). TMC goons will not even be able to leave their homes on the days of polls this time around.”

Addressing people during the roadshow, Shah said “no TMC goon” will be able to stand in the way of people exercising their franchise, and maintained that the Election Commission has made foolproof arrangements to ensure free and fair polls.

Accusing CM Banerjee of having ruined Bengal during her 15-year rule, he claimed that infiltrators were able to enter the state from

Bangladesh without any hindrance, while industries were fleeing.

The Union home minister said infiltration was plugged in Assam and Tripura after the BJP took over the reins of those states. Infiltration also does not happen in the BJP-ruled states of Rajasthan and Gujarat, which share borders with Pakistan, he pointed out.