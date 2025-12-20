‘SIR is our top priority’: Mayawati to BSP workers

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday directed her party workers to accord top priority to the Special Intensive Revision of voter list undertaken by the Election Commission.

She also said that attempts to influence elections through the distribution of government funds were “serious”.

Addressing an all-India meeting of the party at its central office here, Mayawati said organisational activities may be put on hold temporarily, if required, so that the party workers can focus on the voter list revision exercise.

According to a press statement, Mayawati also reviewed the implementation of the directions issued in the earlier all-India meetings on organisational strengthening, financial resources and annual programmes held in memory of social reformers and icons, noting that the state-wise reports were not fully satisfactory.

She also asked the SP units to remove the shortcomings at the earliest and work with sincerity to strengthen the party organisation. She stressed that along with cleansing electoral rolls, strict steps are needed to ensure fair elections, free from the influence of money, muscle power and alleged misuse of government machinery.