SIR in Guj: BLO dies of heart attack; Oppn cites stress from work

Mehsana: A school teacher working as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Gujarat's Mehsana district died of a heart attack during the early hours of Friday, a police official said.

While the Opposition Congress and teachers' union linked the BLO's death to excessive work pressure and lack of facilities, police denied the allegations.

"Dinesh Raval (50), a resident of Sudasana village, died of a heart attack in his home in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. He was a teacher in a govt primary school in the village and was recently made BLO for carrying out SIR," Satlasana police station sub inspector Udaysinh Zala said.