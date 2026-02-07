SIR: Final voter list for Uttar Pradesh on April 10

New Delhi/Lucknow: The final electoral rolls of Uttar Pradesh will now be published on April 10 instead of March 6, the Election Commission (EC) has said.

In a letter to the state chief electoral officer (CEO) on Thursday, the poll panel said it has considered his request made on February 2 "and also upon consideration of other relevant factors", it has decided to revise the schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh.

The final voter list for the state will now be published on April 10, the EC said.

Uttar Pradesh CEO Navdeep Rinwa told reporters in Lucknow that as part of the SIR schedule revision, the EC has also extended the deadline for filing claims and objections by a month, to March 6.

He said the SIR exercise began on October 27 last year and the draft electoral roll was published on January 6 after the completion of the enumeration phase. According to the original schedule, the period for filing claims and objections was from January 6 to February 6.

"The EC has decided to extend the last date for filing claims and objections from February 6 to March 6. This gives voters another month to submit Form 6 for the inclusion of their names, Form 7 for deletion and for corrections or objections," he said.

He added that the deadline for the disposal of notices related to mapping discrepancies has also been extended from February 27 to March 27. The final resolution of such cases will now continue till March 27.

The CEO said a large number of applications have been received during the revision exercise. Between October 27 and January 6, about 16.18 lakh Form-6 applications and 49,399 Form-7 applications were received.

From January 6 to February 4, more than 37.8 lakh Form-6 applications for addition of names were received, while 82,684 Form-7 applications were filed between January 6 and February 5. On February 5 alone, a record 3,51,745 Form-6 applications were received, indicating an increase in the pace of submissions, Rinwa said.