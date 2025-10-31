SIR: Abhishek to hold virtual meet with TMC leaders today

Kolkata: Before Booth Level Officers (BLOs) begin door-to-door verification of voters based on the 2002 list on November 4, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold a virtual meeting on Friday to brief party leaders on their roles in the ongoing SIR of the electoral roll.

According to party sources, party functionaries, leaders and activists were asked to participate in the virtual meeting.

Banerjee, during the meeting, may chalk out a blueprint as to how the booth-level agents will discharge their duties.

He is likely to stress that not a single voter’s name should be deleted. Banerjee has assured the public that the Trinamool will continue to fight for their rights and that he will personally stay on the streets for a month after SIR form distribution begins on November 4.

“Our party leaders in every area will remain vigilant to protect people’s interests,” he said on Wednesday.