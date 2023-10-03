Singhvi differs with Rahul on population-based rights

New Delhi: In a move that may prove to be an “embarrassment” for Congress, its senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has differed with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s demand to give people rights based on their population. Reacting to the demand, Singhvi said that it will



eventually culminate into majoritarianism as ‘jitni aabadi, utna haq’ have to first completely understand the consequences of it.

“Equality of opportunity is never the same as equality of outcomes. People endorsing ‘jitni abadi utna haq’ have to first completely understand the consequences of it. It will eventually culminate into majoritarianism,” Singhvi said in a post on a micro blogging site.

His remarks came after the Bihar government on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary released the much-awaited caste-based survey on Monday.

Following the release of the caste-based census released by the Bihar government, Rahul Gandhi on Monday reiterated his demand that the greater the population, the greater the rights.

Gandhi had said that the census has revealed that OBC, Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes (ST) are 84 percent in the state and therefore it is important to know the caste statistics of India.

“The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC (other backward classes), SC and STs are 84 percent there. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central

government, only three are OBCs, who handle only 5 percent of India’s budget,” Gandhi had said in his social media post.

“Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights – this is our pledge,” Gandhi had said.