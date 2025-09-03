Singapore PM’s visit signals strategic push into future sectors

New Delhi: As Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong began his visit to India, the intent to boost cooperation in future sectors and enhance trade is clear, amid recent challenges in trade with the West.

Semiconductors are a key priority, with India seeking Singapore’s partnership to build its ecosystem, from fabrication to equipment and skill development. Green technologies and sustainability are also prominent on the agenda, with both nations expected to broaden collaboration in renewable energy, green growth, connectivity, and smart infrastructure.

During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Wong will hold bilateral discussions. Wong will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs minister S. Jaishankar, besides other senior dignitaries.

Just weeks earlier, on August 13, India hosted the third India–Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, where both sides exchanged views on digitisation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing. Officials described the roundtable as a preparatory step toward shaping the contours of the Singapore PM’s visit.

The trip also carries symbolic weight, coinciding with two milestones: the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 10-year mark of the India–Singapore Strategic Partnership. Analysts say these milestones are more than ceremonial—they point to the maturing of ties beyond trade, into strategic and technological domains critical for the future.

Economic cooperation remains the bedrock of the relationship. Singapore is already India’s largest source of foreign direct investment among ASEAN countries, contributing over USD 160 billion since 2000.

In 2023–24 alone, equity inflows from Singapore stood at USD 11.77 billion. Bilateral trade, meanwhile, has remained relatively stable at around USD 35–36 billion. During the visit, Modi is expected to meet with business leaders to reaffirm India’s position as a prime investment destination and spotlight emerging sectors for collaboration.

Strategic and security dimensions are equally significant. India and Singapore share a longstanding defence relationship, exemplified by their annual naval exercise SIMBEX and regular policy dialogues. Wong’s visit is expected to reinforce Singapore’s central role in India’s Act East Policy and its vision for a resilient Indo-Pacific order.

For policymakers and observers, the visit is not just a diplomatic formality but a strategic recalibration. By aligning cooperation with sectors such as semiconductors, green energy, digital services, smart infrastructure, healthcare, and defence, the trip sets the stage for a more future-proof partnership.