Singapore PM Wong set to visit India next month

New Delhi: India and Singapore are looking at finalising nearly 10 memorandums of understanding in areas such as advanced technology, connectivity, skilling and digitisation during a meeting of their top ministers on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The two sides are also in the process of finalising an ambitious proposal to lay an undersea cable to carry solar energy from India to Singapore that will also provide data connectivity, they said. The new initiatives are set to be firmed up at the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) to be held here on Wednesday.

The ISMR is also expected to make preparations for Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s likely visit to India next month, the people said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will hold the ISMR with six Singaporean ministers.

The Singaporean delegation will be led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and it will comprise National Security and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow.