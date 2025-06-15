Sindhu to reach Ganganagar in 3 years, Pak to struggle for every drop: Amit Shah

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, said that within three years, Sindhu (Indus) river water will be flowing into Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district, while Pakistan will be left struggling “for every drop.” Shah’s remark on the Indus Water Treaty came during the inauguration of a three-day training camp for BJP MPs and MLAs in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh. Paying tributes to key ideological leaders, Shah delivered a stirring address during the opening session, themed “From Jana Sangh to BJP: 1951 to 2025.” He emphasised the party’s ideological continuity, achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, and a roadmap for a developed India by 2047. “Only those who remain students till their last breath can bring change,” Shah told the legislators, underscoring the importance of lifelong learning and disciplined political work. He credited the BJP’s expansive reach—from panchayats to Parliament—to its cadre-based foundation and ideological commitment.

Referring to the Indus Water Treaty, Shah said, “Within three years, Sindhu water will flow to Ganganagar, while Pakistan will struggle for every drop.” Shah traced BJP’s roots back to Syama Prasad Mukerjee, founder of the Jana Sangh, and lauded Deendayal Upadhyaya for shaping the party’s philosophy of “integral humanism.” He also celebrated the BJP’s rise into the world’s largest political party, attributing its success to the karyakartas.” Highlighting the Modi government’s milestones, Shah said, “In 11 years, we have lifted 27 crore people out of poverty, built 4 crore homes, and ensured free foodgrains for 81 crore citizens.” He also cited the abrogation of Article 370, construction of the Ram Temple, and the near-eradication of Naxalism and terrorism as defining achievements. MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised BJP’s governance model and PM Modi’s leadership in tackling terrorism and lifting the state out of its “BIMARU” status. The training camp will run across three days, featuring 14 sessions designed to strengthen leadership skills and deepen ideological understanding among BJP legislators. The first day included sessions on public interaction, time management, personality development, and the Modi government’s transformative agenda for a Viksit Bharat. Senior leaders, including Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupendra Yadav, DD Uikey, and Deputy CMs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, senior Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, and party’s state chief VD Sharma, were present.