Since Aug 2022, 3,029 trans included under AB-PMJAY

New Delhi: A total of 3,029 verified transgender persons have been included under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) since August 2022, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Nadda said an MoU has been signed between the National Health Authority and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to extend the benefits of the national health insurance scheme to transgender persons.

The benefits are being extended under the Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise sub-scheme of the Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons, the minister said in response to a question. These beneficiaries get cashless healthcare services according to the Health Benefit Package 2022, Nadda said.

“The procedure related to gender affirmation surgery is not available under National Health Benefit Package master of AB-PMJAY. Therefore, no beneficiary has undertaken this treatment under the scheme,” he said while responding to a question. These beneficiaries are eligible for additional transgender-specific treatments under the scheme.

Gender affirmation surgeries and other transgender-specific medical treatments are offered at the Safdarjung Hospital and the Dr RML Hospital in Delhi, Nadda said.