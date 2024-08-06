‘Since 2019, Delhi saw 33,477 demolitions, 20,643 affected’

New Delhi: A total of 33,477 demolitions have been carried out by various agencies in the national capital so far since 2019, with 20,643 people being affected due to this action, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday. According to a written reply by Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs, Tokhan Sahu to a question, 16,138 demolitions were conducted in 2023 and out of this number, 11,060 residential structures and 23 commercial units were demolished by the DDA.”

As per record available with these agencies approximately, there are 20,643 persons affected by these demolitions,” the minister said.