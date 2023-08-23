Simplifying lives, empowering future: CM’s vision for Haryana

In last four months of Jan Samvads, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has reached 60 prominent villages. In these 60 villages he has displayed an extra ordinary commitment towards public engagement as he interacted with people of different villages.

The ongoing Jan Samvad initiative, which began in Kharak Kalan village on April 2, 2023, marks a remarkable effort to connect with the citizens at the grassroots level.

The goal of conducting these Jan Samvads in at least 300 significant villages showcases the Chief Minister’s unwavering dedication to understanding the needs of the people. During these Jan Samvad programmes, one of the most heartening outcomes has been the elimination of intermediaries for accessing government schemes.

No longer do citizens need to pay anything to the middlemen so as to get the benefits of various schemes, including the old age pension as with the radical IT reforms these benefits are now reaching the actual beneficiaries seamlessly.

This transformation has not only simplified lives but has also fostered a sense of empowerment among the citizens. A visionary leader committed to holistic development, the Chief Minister has also ushered in a revolution in education and healthcare. The teacher transfer policy, designed to ensure stability and quality in education, has been implemented to great success.

This innovative approach keeps teachers in schools, eliminating the need for arduous trips to Chandigarh for transfers.Recognising the vital link between health and prosperity, Manohar Lal has Khattar championed accessible healthcare for all.

The expansion of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya scheme stands as a testament to his commitment. By increasing the income eligibility criteria from Rs. 1.20 lakh to Rs. 1.80 lakh and extending coverage to families with incomes between Rs. 1 lakh 80 thousand to Rs. 3 lakh, CM has provided a lifeline to approximately 38 lakh families.