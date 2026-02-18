Simmering Karnataka leadership row intensifies with minister Mahadevappa’s ‘dog’ remark

Bengaluru: The simmering leadership row in Karnataka took a sharp turn on Tuesday after Minister H C Mahadevappa made remarks invoking a High Court observation on stray dogs, drawing reactions from senior Congress leaders and the Opposition.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Mahadevappa, considered close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in cryptic remarks said, “Where is the discussion on leadership issue? The High Court says time and again to catch stray dogs and confine them. Here the political leadership is strong.” When asked to clarify whom he was referring to with the dog metaphor, the social welfare minister said he was only citing the HC order.

“I was only referring to what the High Court had said. I do not know how you people perceive it,” he added.

Mahadevappa’s remarks come amid the ongoing speculation over the leadership tussle between Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar. On the issue of leadership change, Mahadevappa said, “Who can give direction to the party high command? Can you and me direct it? It’s they who can give us direction and not the other way round. What if tail wags the dog?”