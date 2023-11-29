Silkyara tunnel: Families of UP labourers rejoice, awaiting return of their dear ones

: In a joyous turn of events, all 41 labourers, including Ramsundar from Shravasti, in Uttar Pradesh, who were trapped in the Silkyara-Dandalgaon Tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12, have been successfully rescued.

For Sheela, Ramsundar’s wife, the news brought immeasurable happiness. She expressed her gratitude to the government and those involved in the rescue efforts. After 17 days of anxious waiting, she looks forward to celebrating Diwali with her husband, planning festivities filled with lights, fireworks, and sweets.

The ordeal began on November 12 when debris started falling during tunnel work on Yamunotri National Highway.

By November 28, the rescue team, working tirelessly for 16 days, safely evacuated all trapped labourers. Hi-tech machines ensured a continuous supply of food, water, and oxygen during the operation.

Located 65 km from Shravasti, Motipur Kala village, including families of the trapped labourers, eagerly awaits the return of Satyadev, Ram Milan, Santosh Kumar, Ram Sundar, Jai Prakash, and Ankit.

The villagers, initially immersed in grief, now share relief and anticipation.

Maniram, Ram Sundar’s father, shared the emotional rollercoaster experienced by families, expressing gratitude for the rescue efforts. Chaudharain Devi, mother of Manjeet from Lakhimpur Kheri, echoed the sentiment, thanking the government for the new lease on life. She expressed joy at talking to her son, who assured her of his well-being.

Sandeep, one of Ram Milan’s children, spoke of the family’s daily prayers and anticipation of his father’s return.

As the rescued labourers return home, families plan to embrace them with open arms, ensuring their well-deserved celebration continues.

The successful rescue operation not only ended the physical ordeal of the trapped labourers but also brought relief and hope to their families.

As they prepare to reunite, the village echoes with a collective sigh of relief and expressions of gratitude towards the government and rescue teams.