Silkyara tunnel achieves breakthrough, Dhami says it will be renamed after Baba Baukhnag

Silkyara (Ukd): The breakthrough in the Silkyara bend-Barkot road tunnel, where 41 workers were trapped for over two weeks in 2023, was achieved on Wednesday with the excavation from both sides completed. A ceremony was held to mark the breakthrough. The day also saw the consecration ceremony of the Baba Baukhnag temple at the mouth of the tunnel. The two ceremonies were attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who said the labourers trapped inside the tunnel in 2023 could be rescued due to the blessings of Baba Baukhnag and steps will be taken to rename the tunnel after the deity. "Only three days after offering prayers to Baba Baukhnag, the world's longest and most challenging rescue operation led to the safe evacuation of all the 41 workers after 17 days. It was no less than a miracle made possible with the blessings of Baba Baukhnag," Dhami told the gathering at a function to mark the two events at the tunnel site.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his constant support and guidance during the prolonged rescue operation. The 4.531-km tunnel is vital from the point of view of the Char Dham Yatra. The two-lane, two-directional tunnel is being built at a cost of about Rs 853 crore. Once completed, it will reduce the distance between Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham by 26 km and make the Char Dham Yatra more convenient for pilgrims, Dhami said. "It will take only 5 minutes to reach from one end of the tunnel to the other. It will boost tourism and generate employment opportunities for locals," he said. National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) MD Krishna Kumar said it will take about 15-18 months more for the tunnel to become fully operational. He said 15-16 of the 41 workers who went through the 17-day ordeal following the 2023 landslide are still working at the tunnel. It was a highly challenging project from the safe evacuation of workers to the completion of the tunnel work, he said. The workers were trapped after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12, 2023. They were rescued on November 28.