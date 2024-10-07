Siliguri: Youth arrested for raping a woman

Siliguri: A youth was arrested on allegations of raping a 26-year-old woman. The incident happened in a house in ward No. 44 under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area. The accused has been taken into a four-day police remand for further investigation after he was produced at the Jalpaiguri District Court on Saturday.



According to sources, the woman and her family, along with the youth and his family, stayed in the same house on rent. They were neighbours. Late on Thursday night, when the woman went to the toilet the accused was inside already. He then forcibly took her to his room and allegedly raped her.

Soon, everyone else in the house got to know about the incident. When the woman’s parents tried to beat him up, he fled from the house.