Siliguri: Woman duped by youth she met on matrimonial site

Siliguri: A woman was duped after meeting a youth through a matrimonial site in Siliguri. She lost around Rs 7 lakh. The woman lodged a written complaint with the cyber police of Siliguri Metropolitan about the incident. A youth named Radhe Shyam Das, a resident of ward number 15 in Siliguri created a profile in a matrimonial application using a fake name, Raktim Das. Last year, on May 8, 2023, the woman, who was unwilling to disclose her name, also created a profile on the same site. There they met each other virtually, and within a few days, they had exchanged phone numbers. Soon, they started dating.



In September, the accused told the woman that his father was under treatment and asked her to send him some money for the treatment. She trusted the youth and started sending him money. The youth took all the passwords, bank details and credit card details of the woman. In April this year, when the woman checked her bank account and credit card, she discovered that Rs 7 lakh had been withdrawn from her account. After the woman confronted the youth about the withdrawals, the accused’s phone number became unreachable. She came to know that the matrimonial account of the youth was fake. She immediately lodged a complaint with the cyber police. Till the report was filed, the accused was absconding. An investigation has been initiated.