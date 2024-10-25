Siliguri: Woman cop accused of assaulting minors on duty

siliguri: A woman police officer of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police has been suspended after a video went viral showing her allegedly beating and assaulting two minors, a boy and a girl. The incident occurred on Wednesday night at a school ground in Ward No. 46.

The officer has been identified as Taniya Roy. She is an assistant sub-inspector and was on duty in a pink mobile van recently introduced by the police to ensure women’s safety.

According to reports, the officer, suspected of being intoxicated while on duty, approached the minors who were reportedly standing and conversing when the patrol van arrived.

Without any inquiry, the officer allegedly began beating the minors, prompting outrage from local residents.

Eyewitnesses claim that the officer appeared to be in an inebriated state, further aggravating the situation.

As tensions rose, locals surrounded the patrol van in protest, forcing the officer and her team to leave the scene swiftly.

The minors stated that they were simply standing and conversing when the attack took place. Local residents have condemned the officer’s behavior.

The mother of one of the minors has demanded immediate action against the officer involved.