Siliguri: Two protests in University of North Bengal on the same day

The University of North Bengal (NBU) is again in turmoil due to two separate movements on Wednesday at the university.

The Sara Bangla Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samity of University of North Bengal wing, an organisation of contractual workers of the university, and Under Graduation students affiliated by the university staged protest separately.

Recently, the contractual workers of NBU had allegedly joined a movement demanding a 16 per cent increment in their salary.

After that, a circulation had been released where it was mentioned that a 10 per cent salary has been increased.

Meanwhile, the Governor and Vice-Chancellor of the university CV Ananda Bose has issued another guideline and revoked the decision. Thereafter, they staged the protest.

Tanmoy Bagchi, the spokesperson of Sara Bangla Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samity said: “Why did the Governor withdraw the salary hike guidelines after issuing them.

They have to increase our salaries immediately. Otherwise, there will be a bigger movement.”

90 per cent of the students failed in the first semester examination of the university-affiliated colleges. Alleging negligence of the university, they staged a protest.

Ruksana Khatun, a student of Munshi Premchand College, said: “How can such a large number of students fail in examinations? Our papers were not checked properly. We want the university authority to take action against this.”