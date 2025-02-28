Siliguri: Teacher found dead in school restroom

SILIGURI: The dead body of a teacher was found hanging inside the restroom of a private school in Hatiadanga, Siliguri on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Nath (43), a resident of Dhupguri. A suicide note was recovered from the scene. He served as a computer teacher.

According to school officials, Nath was responsible for holding the school keys and was expected to open the premises in the morning. But after repeated calls, when he did not answer, authorities broke open the school gate and found his body.