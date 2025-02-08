Siliguri: Son kills mother over property dispute

Siliguri: A youth allegedly killed his mother over a property dispute in Durgadas Colony at Ward 20 in Siliguri.

The accused has been identified as Srikrishna Mahanta (29).

The victim, 61-year-old Manju Mahanta, was reportedly beaten severely before being strangled with a rope. Locals heard her cries for help on Friday and rushed to her house.

Upon questioning, Srikrishna claimed that his mother had died but his attempt to escape raised suspicions.

The neighbours entered the house and discovered Manju lying in a pool of blood with a rope around her neck. They immediately detained Srikrishna and informed the police.

Siliguri police rushed to the scene, arrested Srikrishna and recovered the body.

Manju had three sons and a daughter. Her daughter, Ratna Barman, is married and visits occasionally. Srikrishna, the middle son, was unemployed and addicted to drugs.

Ratna said: “My brother sometimes wanted to sell the house but I stopped him. He even pressured me to sign documents.”