Siliguri Police introduces QR-Coded stickers to regulate E-rickshaws

Siliguri: In a bid to regulate the growing number of e-rickshaws (Totos) and to ensure the safety of passengers, the Siliguri Metropolitan Police have introduced different coloured stickers with QR codes for Totos. Such stickers are being pasted on 5,000 registered Totos, where the registration numbers of the Totos are provided.



Passengers will now be able to obtain comprehensive details of the Toto and the driver by scanning the code. Such details can be shared with the passenger’s close ones to ensure safety based on requirements.

The initiative aims to maintain order on the city’s main roads and prevent the spread of misinformation and help passengers feel more secure while combating recent rumours related to kidnappings involving Totos drivers.

C. Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police (CP), officially launched the stickers by pasting stickers on Totos at Hashmi Chowk in Siliguri on Friday. “Recently, some rumours were spread about the kidnapping of women and children using Totos. To stop these rumours and ensure safety, we have pasted these stickers. This will also help in identifying the registered Totos and their specific routes,” said the CP.

To regulate the movement of Totos, the administration has introduced a zoning system, dividing Siliguri into four distinct zones, each identified by different colours: Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple. These zones will help identify where registered Totos can operate, with specific routes assigned to maintain order on the main roads. The areas covered include major roads like Burdwan Road, Hill Cart Road, Sevoke Road, and Bidhan Road. Unauthorised Totos (without registration) will be allowed to ply only on pocket roads.