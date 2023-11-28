Siliguri: Pak woman held for illegal entry with son urges Mamata & Modi for Indian citizenship

SILIGURI: The Pakistani woman who was arrested by the Kharibari Police urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give her permission to stay in India.



She wanted to stay in India at her sister’s place and she made this request in front of the media when she was taken to Siliguri Court after a 12-day remand period on Tuesday.

“I am an Indian. I was born and brought up in India but I got married to a Pakistani man and I shifted to Pakistan after marriage. I stayed there for about 35 years but problems arose between us after which I decided to come back to India,” she said, adding, “However, I could not manage the visa to enter India. Therefore, I came here with a Nepal visa. My son cannot stay without me. I haven’t seen him for a long time. I request our Chief Minister and Prime Minister to give me the citizenship of India. I want to stay with my sister in India.”

She further stated: “If the police want, they can also do my DNA test. If Seema Haider was allowed to stay in India, then they also should allow me. I have all the proof.”

On November 15, a woman from Pakistan namely Shayesta Hanif (63) and her son Mohammad Ariyan (12) were arrested at the India-Nepal border in the Panitanki area for entering India illegally, both residents of Karachi, Pakistan.

The SSB officials detained them as they did not have a visa to enter India.

Pakistani passports, identity cards and travel visas of Nepal were recovered from them. SSB handed them over to Kharibari police, who later arrested them.

During interrogation, the woman told police that she originally belonged to Assam and that she went to Mumbai from Assam a few years ago for a job and got married to a Pakistani man then shifted to Pakistan, where her husband worked as a goldsmith.

Later, she lived in Saudi Arabia with her husband and son. She had arrived in Nepal with her son on a tourist visa.

Her lawyer claimed that her original name was Gauri Dey and she is from Silchar, Assam.

Talking to media persons, the woman stated that she was entering India to go to Assam to visit her siblings.