Siliguri: One held by CGST dept for fraud

Siliguri: The team of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Siliguri apprehended a businessman on allegations of fraud. The accused has been identified as Ranjit Prasad. The accused, originally hailing from Jaigaon, is alleged to have defrauded the central government of a staggering Rs 13.64 crore through fraudulent means. He has a pan masala shop in Jaigaon, using which he engaged in fraudulent activity.

Prasad, who also operates a business office in Siliguri, is suspected of manipulating documents to circumvent tax regulations and siphon off government funds. The CGST team, acting on credible information, initiated a thorough investigation into his activities and subsequently arrested him from his Siliguri office on Thursday morning. In the evening, he was produced at Siliguri Court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

In 2022, he was implicated in a similar case of tax evasion against the Centre.