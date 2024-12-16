Siliguri: Notorious land mafia member arrested

Siliguri: The police of Ashighar Outpost arrested notorious land mafia member Pradeep Kumar Chowdhury, alias PK, on charges of inciting suicide. The arrest comes after a series of alleged land-related crimes and controversies linked to Chowdhury.

According to sources, the hanging bodies of Lata Sarkar and Tiyasha Sarkar, a mother and daughter, were found inside their house in the Shantinagar area on December 3, 2023. A suicide note was recovered from the incident spot. The note reportedly implicated PK, leading to a search by the Ashighar Outpost police. Chowdhury was eventually tracked down to Ambari area where he had allegedly encroached upon government land and constructed a multi-storey building.

He was arrested late on Sunday night and produced at the Jalpaiguri Court on Monday. PK has a history of clashes with law enforcement. The Ashighar Police had also arrested him earlier in a land extortion case.