Siliguri: Man arrested for raping minor

Siliguri: A man was arrested on allegations of raping a 10-year-old minor in the rural area of the Siliguri subdivision.



The accused’s wife lodged a written complaint against her husband, based on which the police arrested him. However, the police denied disclosing the name of the accused.

Sources said the accused, who is a resident of Kharibari, and the mother of the minor, who basically belongs to Assam, used to work at the same company in Himachal Pradesh.

About a few months ago, the mother sent her daughter with the accused to his home as she was facing difficulties at work with the child. The girl was putting up in his house along with his wife and child.

On Monday night, the accused’s wife saw him raping the minor. Immediately, she informed other people in the area.

The accused was sent to 14 days of judicial custody after being produced before the Siliguri Court.

Incidentally, three alleged rape cases took place in the area within a span of 15 days. The police have started an investigation into the incidents.