Siliguri: Leopard cubs rescued from tea garden

Siliguri: The foresters of Bagdogra forest department rescued two leopard cubs from Muni Tea garden in Bagdogra. After toiling for hours, they succeeded in returning the cubs to their mother. Some people managed to capture the heartwarming incident on video which has gone viral on social media.

On Friday, two leopard cubs were spotted in the Muni tea garden. When the workers informed the forest department, the officials rushed to the spot and rescued the cubs. Though they tried hard to return the cubs, she was not coming near owing to human presence. Finally, late Friday night, the mother rushed to her children and carried them away by the scruff of the neck.

“The credit goes to the tireless efforts of the forest staff who finally managed to return the cubs to their mother,” Samiran Raj, Ranger of Bagdogra Forest Department, said.