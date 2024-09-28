Siliguri: Four of family dies of electrocution

Siliguri: Four members of the same family died after being electrocuted. The incident happened in the Takimari area of Gajoldoba on Friday evening.



A two-and-a-half-year-old child was among the deceased. The victims have been identified as Paresh Das (68 years), Dipali Das (60 years),

Mithun Das (33 years), and Suman Adhikari (two and a half years).

According to sources, Paresh was returning home with a cow amidst heavy rainfall when a torn electric wire fell onto the cow, prompting Paresh to attempt a rescue.

He was electrocuted in the process.

His wife, Dipali, rushed outside carrying their grandson, Suman.

Both were also electrocuted while trying to save Paresh. Mithun, their son, arrived on the scene shortly after and suffered the same fate.

All four family members died on the spot.

Police from Bhorer Alo police station arrived at the scene and sent the bodies to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.