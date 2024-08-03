Siliguri court sentences Nepali man to 12 yrs of rigorous imprisonment

Siliguri: A Nepalese national was sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1 lakh and 20 thousand in a drug smuggling case by a Siliguri Court. Jitendra Gupta, the Judge of NDPS Siliguri Court pronounced the sentence on Friday. The convicted has been identified as Buddharam Gurung, a resident of Nepal.

Ratan Banik, the Public Prosecutor, said that in August 2015, the Naxalbari division of the customs department arrested two men, including Buddharam, with 8.100 kg of hashish. A four-wheeler was also seized. Another person, the driver of the four-wheeler was declared innocent

by the court, while Buddharam found guilty.