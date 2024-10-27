Siliguri: 3 held for running an illegal broker racket

Siliguri: The police from the North Bengal Medical Outpost have apprehended three individuals involved in an illegal broker racket at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH).

The arrested have been identified as Sanjay Das, Vikas Roy, and Sujit Roy.

Reports indicate that the racket had been operating for an extended period, targeting families of patients seeking medical care. The brokers allegedly promised hospital beds and superior treatment in exchange for money.

Numerous complaints had been lodged at the Medical Outpost by families affected by the scam. Acting on a tip-off about the broker ring’s activities, police officers launched an undercover operation and arrested the three by posing as a patient’s relatives on Saturday.