Silence breaking around menstruation: KGMU survey reveals positive shift, but challenges persist

Lucknow: Long-held taboos around menstruation and menstrual hygiene are beginning to dissolve, as more young women and adolescent girls in Uttar Pradesh are speaking up about their periods and taking hygiene

seriously, a new survey conducted by King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has revealed.

The survey, carried out by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at KGMU, involved 200 adolescent girls and young women with an average age of 20 years.

It found that 74 per cent of participants were comfortable discussing menstruation openly — a significant social shift in a country where the topic is still largely considered off-limits in many households and communities.

“Although menstruation is a natural biological process for every woman, it continues to be surrounded by misinformation and myths,” said Professor Sujata Dev, who led the survey.

“Our findings indicate that young women, especially students, are now learning about menstruation from schools, and they are less hesitant to talk about it. This is a positive trend.”

However, the study also highlighted that deep-rooted cultural restrictions still exist. Over 59.5 per cent of respondents reported facing social or familial restrictions during their periods — such as being barred from entering the kitchen, participating in religious rituals, or even touching certain objects.

Some were made to sleep on separate bedding or use separate utensils during menstruation.

Despite a growing awareness, challenges related to hygiene and accessibility remain widespread.

The survey showed that 59 per cent of girls reported missing school, college, or work during their periods.

Limited access to clean and private toilets further compounds the issue — only 49.5 per cent of respondents said they had access to a hygienic and private toilet.

“The lack of basic sanitation infrastructure in schools and public spaces is not just a health issue, it also affects confidence and educational opportunities,” Prof. Dev emphasised.

When it comes to menstrual products, the data was mixed. While 73 per cent of girls said they had access to affordable sanitary products such as pads or menstrual cups, 27 per cent still

found them unaffordable or hard to access.

These girls often resort to using old cloth or unhygienic materials, which puts them at risk of infections and other health complications.

The survey paints a picture of a society in transition — where awareness is on the rise, but infrastructural and social barriers continue to hinder progress.

Health experts suggest that alongside better access to sanitary products and clean toilets, more school-based education and community outreach programs are essential to completely dismantle the stigma around menstruation.