Sikkim landslide: All tourists evacuated safely

Darjeeling: On the third and final day of the evacuation of stranded tourists from Chungthang and the northern regions of Mangan, 158 tourists were safely rescued on Wednesday.



District Magistrate of Mangan, Hem Kumar Chettri supervised the entire evacuation process, along with SP Mangan, Sonam Detchu Bhutia, the administrative team, officials from the District Disaster Management Authority, forest department, tourism department, motor vehicle division, police department, GREF, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Travel Agents’ Association of Sikkim (TAAS), local panchayats, with assistance from Lachung Dzumsa, members of Lachung Hotel Association, and the local residents. They provided accommodation, food and other amenities, free of cost to the tourists. The coordination between the teams in Mangan, Chungthang ensured the smooth and effective rescue of the tourists. A total of 1,447 tourists were rescued and brought to safety over a span of three days.