Sikkim: Four Army personnel killed in road accident

Gangtok: Four Army personnel were killed in a road accident in Sikkim’s Pakyong district on Thursday,

the police said.

The vehicle carrying Army’s EMC personnel stationed at Binnaguri, West Bengal, skidded off the road at Vertical Bhir along the Rhenock-Rongli highway and fell into a forest down below.

There were four occupants on the vehicle all who died on the spot, the police said.

The deceased are Sepoy Pradip Patel from Madhya Pradesh, CFN W Peter resident of Imphal, Naik Gursev Singh resident of Haryana and Subedar K Thangapandi resident of Tamil Nadu.

The police said that the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and investigation is on. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the Army, the police added.