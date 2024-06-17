Sikkim: ‘Evacuation of 1,200 stranded tourists likely to begin on Monday if weather permits’

Gangtok: The evacuation of more than 1,200 tourists stranded in Sikkim’s Mangan district might begin on Monday if the weather permits, as it could not take place during the day due to unfavourable conditions, an official said.

If there are favourable weather conditions, the evacuation process will take place through air or road, Chungthang’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kiran Thatal said.

He said the district administration is taking care of the lodging of the stranded tourists by getting them accommodated at various hotels in Lachung town where they were provided food at a nominal rate.

In case of any inconvenience, the tourists have been directed to report to the Lachung police station, he said.

The SDM also convened a meeting with Chungthang BDO Pipon Lachung and the hotel owners to discuss the evacuation process. The hotel owners have also been told not to ask the tourists to

vacate their rooms till the evacuation process was initiated, Thatal said.

Meanwhile, Roads & Bridges Department Minister N B Dahal reached Lachung and interacted with the tourists and heard their grievances and assured a safe evacuation at the earliest.

At least six people have been killed in Sikkim due to landslides triggered by heavy rain over the past few days. The natural calamity has also damaged properties and disrupted power and food supplies and mobile networks in several areas, officials said.

More than 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, have been stranded in Lachung town due to the landslides. The Border Roads Organisation has been working to clear the roads and restore connectivity with North Sikkim.