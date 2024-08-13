Sikkim CM inaugurates new 300 ft Indrani Bailey Suspension Bridge

Darjeeling: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the newly constructed 300-feet-long Indrani Bailey Suspension Bridge over the Teesta River at Singtam on Monday, connecting East and South Sikkim. The bridge, built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under Project Swastik, replaces the original Indrani Bridge, which was destroyed in the severe flash floods on October 4, 2023.

The CM and other officials inspected the bridge, interacted with attendees, and reviewed its features. “The bridge connects Adarsh Gaon with Singtam Bazar and was completed after six months of relentless efforts. I thank the BRO. The bridge will soon be opened to light vehicles. Other bridges damaged or washed away by the flash floods are also under construction,” stated the CM. The original Indrani Bridge was a crucial link between the northern and southern regions of Sikkim, severed due to the catastrophic floods. The swift reconstruction, which began in mid-May following an MOU with GRSE and required approvals and clearances, was completed in record time. After obtaining the necessary land approvals and clearances, Project Swastik commenced construction of the 300-feett Bailey Suspension Bridge at the Indrani Bridge site in mid-May. The abutments were completed by July 30, and the bridge superstructure was constructed within 10 days.

The new bridge not only reconnects South and East Sikkim but also supports the economic and social development of the Namchi region.