Sikkim CM greets Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday, seeks spiritual guidance

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday greeted the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday and prayed for a long life and good health for the Buddhist monk.

The chief minister also sought spiritual guidance from the Dalai Lama.

"With profound reverence and humility, I, on behalf of the people of Sikkim, extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on the sacred occasion of his 90th birthday," Tamang said in a social media post.

He described the Tibetan spiritual leader as a beacon of peace, compassion and wisdom.

Tamang said, "His Holiness' gentle strength, humility, and unwavering commitment to the path of compassion has touched countless lives across the globe transcending boundaries of religion, nationality and culture."

The Dalai Lama has "sown the seeds of kindness through his teachings" and "awakened millions of people" through the spirit of humanity, the chief minister said.

The people of Sikkim remain "deeply inspired by His Holiness' dedication to promote a universal message of love and understanding", which is a true religion of human kindness, the CM said.

"On this auspicious day, I offer my sincerest prayers for His Holiness' long life, good health, and continued spiritual guidance," he said.

Tamang expressed hope that the Dalai Lama will continue to illuminate humanity through his enduring presence and "he will continue to bless the world with peace, compassion and hope for generations to come".