Sikkim bypoll: SDF candidates withdraw

Gangtok: In a surprise move, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) aspirants Prem Bahadur Bhandari and Daniel Rai on Tuesday withdrew their candidature from Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, paving the way for the uncontested victories of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) nominees Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai.

Bhandari withdrew from the Soreng-Chakung seat, leaving SKM’s Aditya Golay as the lone candidate in fray for the November 13 bypoll. Rai withdrew his candidature from Namchi-Singhithang, allowing SKM’s Satish to secure victory. The SKM nominees will be declared elected unopposed at the end of the deadline

for withdrawal.