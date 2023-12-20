Sikkim: BRO restores Lachen-Munsithang road connectivity

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored road connectivity between Lachen and Munsithang in North Sikkim more than two months after it was destroyed in a flash flood in Teesta River, according to an official release on Wednesday.

The restoration work required formation-cutting between Chungthang and Seema for more than 3 km over an average height of 10-12 metres in hard rock, the release said. Undeterred by the challenge, the BRO employed heavy machinery and blasting equipment to execute the task of successfully restoring connectivity for light vehicles between Lachen and Munsithang.

North Sikkim had suffered a massive destruction of road infrastructure due to a flash flood in Teesta River triggered by a cloud burst on the glacial South

Lhonak Lake on October 4.