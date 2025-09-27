Sikh community shows gratitude to CM for announcing govt jobs for 1984 riot victims

Chandigarh: Sikh community today met the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to express gratitude to the government for passing a resolution during

the monsoon session to provide government jobs to victims of the 1984 riots.

As per the resolution, a provision was made to provide government jobs to one member of each of the

121 families who lost a member in the riots.

Chief Minister Saini said that the Sikh community is a courageous people

who gave their lives to protect their faith, yet never bowed down.

The suffering of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots is our suffering, and the community’s struggle is a source of inspiration for all, with their self-respect being paramount, he added.

Addressing members of the Sikh community from across the state during a programme held at Sant Kabir Kutir on Friday, he said that

all Indians feel proud of the sacrifices and bravery of the Sikh community.

Following the ideals and principles of the Gurus, they actively participated in the freedom struggle and, after independence, have continued to make significant sacrifices for the protection of the motherland.

Nayab Singh Saini said that the Sikh community’s spirit of service is globally recognised. Wherever humanity faces a crisis, they are among the first to help and protect. Yet, the very community that has given its lives for the nation and faith was brutally harmed in 1984. Those tragic days remain a dark chapter in India’s democratic and humanitarian history. Thousands of innocent Sikhs lost loved ones and homes in that violence, he said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the govt resolved never to forget the tragedy of 1984. Along with taking concrete steps to ensure justice for victims, the state has also recognised their suffering.