Significant decisions taken for tribal welfare in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh is a rural and tribal dominated state. The state is blessed with rich folk culture and the traditional lifestyle of the tribals living in the remote Vananchal areas of Bastar-Surguja is filled with beautiful traditions and the natural beauty of this place can captivate everyone's mind.



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has completed 4 years of his term with effective governance policies, be it for farmers, tribals, labourers, students, women. These four years have led to a new dawn of development and progress of the state in various avenues.

December 17, 2018 which is celebrated as 'Rajya Gaurav divas' marks a significant date in the history of Chhattisgarh. It is noteworthy that it is the first time in 22 years of the state's formation, that Baghel, a farmer's son hailing from OBC background has risen up to take oath as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

Immediately after taking oath as Chief Minister, the whole convoy along with his Cabinet headed towards the largest administrative center of the state i.e. Mahanadi Bhavan, Mantralaya in Naya Raipur and it is from here that the process of intensive discussion for the much needed tribal interests was started.

The first decision taken in the interest of the tribals came with the return of the tribal land of the farmers of Lohandiguda, Bastar which had been acquired by a big MNC to set up a steel plant.

Within just two months of forming the government, on February 16, 2019, the documents for 4,200 acres of land of 1,707 farmers were returned to them. Choosing the path of Nyay (justice), Bhupesh government increased the tendu leaf collection rate from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 per standard bag, giving a significant gift to uplift to more than 12 lakh tendu leaf collectors.

During the current year 2022, about 18 lakh standard bags of tendu leaves have been collected, which is more than 94 per cent of the target. On the other hand, on the initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the varieties of minor forest produce procured on support price have been increased from 7 to 65.

Chhattisgarh is the leading state in terms of procuring minor forest produce at maximum value which has benefitted 48,000 women self-help group members through forest produce collection.

134 products have been processed and sold under the Chhattisgarh 'Herbal Brand', as well as marketing work of about 200 products is going on through 30 Sanjivani Kendras. At the same time, the collection rates of minor forest produce were also increased.