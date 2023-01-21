Siddique Kappan: Allahabad High Court quashes trial court order framing charges

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Monday quashed the trial court’s order framing charges against Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), reported by Bar and Bench.

Single-judge Justice Shree Prakash Singh further directed the trial court, Lucknow to hear afresh Kappan’s discharge application first and pass orders on the same.

The order was passed after noting that the trial court had not heard Kappan’s discharge application and its order of December 19, 2022 framing charges, suffered from some illegalities and ambiguities.

“Resultantly, the matter is remitted back to the trial court for deciding the discharge application of the applicant dated 19-12-2022 afresh. For the purpose of hearing the application for discharge dated 19-12-2022, the concerned parties are directed to appear before the trial court on 27-1-2023. Counsel for the applicant shall also remain present before the trial court on the said date and after hearing the parties, the trial court shall proceed in the matter,” the Court directed.

The parties or their counsel shall not seek any adjournment on January 27, the Court added. Kappan was arrested along with three others in UP in October 2020, while on his way to Hathras to report on the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.