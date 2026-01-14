Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar briefly meet Rahul amid power tussle

Mysuru: Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi’s brief conversation with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and his deputy and another claimant for the CM’s chair D K Shivakumar, has sparked off speculations, amid the ongoing power tussle between the two.

The brief talk between the leaders took place on the tarmac, as Gandhi landed at the Mandakalli Airport here for transit, on his way back to New Delhi from Gudalur in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, where he attended an event, party sources said.

The former AICC president had brief conversations with Siddaramaiaah and Shivakumar both separately and together. Gandhi, in fact, transited this airport at Mysuru, twice on Tuesday.

First while on his way to Gudalur earlier in the day, and then while heading back to New Delhi. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were present at the airport both the times.

Though it is not clearly known as to what transpired between the three, speculations are rife amid the struggle for CM post between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. Also amid talks of possible Cabinet rejig.

Some party sources also said the leaders discussed Congress’ “Save MGNREGA” campaign in the state, and the measures being taken by the party’s government here, in demanding that the Centre restore the UPA-era legislation.

The quick conversation with Gandhi came even as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were expecting an appointment with the Congress top leader.

While Siddaramaiah is pushing for a reshuffle of his Cabinet, Shivakumar wants the party to first decide on leadership change, according to party sources.

According to several party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the Cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that the incumbent chief minister Siddaramaiah will complete the full five years term, which will scuttle the chances of Shivakumar from occupying the coveted post.

However, as per some leaders, the party may also keep in mind upcoming polls in several states, while deciding on the leadership change in Karnataka, which is one

among the two big states where Congress is in power independently.

The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported “power-sharing” arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government’s formation in 2023.

Siddaramaiah earlier in the day had dismissed media speculation about a possible change in the state’s leadership, reiterating that he will abide by the Congress high command’s decision.

Speaking to reporters after briefly meeting Gandhi at the airport, in the afternoon, he said there was no confusion within the party regarding leadership issues. He clarified that he did not hold any political discussions with Gandhi during the meeting.