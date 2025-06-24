Siddaramaiah seeks President's nod for 7 key Karnataka bills

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, seeking her approval for seven key bills passed by the state legislature. The bills awaiting presidential assent include significant legislative measures spanning education, mining taxation, public procurement transparency, and administrative reforms. Among the prominent bills presented to the President is The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2025, which seeks to modify the existing RTE framework in the state.

The Karnataka (Mineral Rights and Mineral Bearing Land) Tax Bill 2024 aims to enhance the state's revenue from its mineral resources, while the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (Amendment) Act 2025 is designed to bring greater accountability in government purchases. The legislative package also includes The Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2024 and its 2025 counterpart, along with The Notaries (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2025, which focus on streamlining administrative processes. The Karnataka Hindi Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment (Amendment) 2024 are the list of bills seeking presidential approval. These bills require the President's assent as they fall under provisions that mandate central government approval before implementation in the state.